HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,337 Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 111,150.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 338.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 541,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,033,000 after buying an additional 418,273 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $215,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PHYS opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $30.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

