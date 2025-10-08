HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,762 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1,001.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,753,400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $141,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,673,358 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,503,205,000 after purchasing an additional 425,461 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 234.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 595,569 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after purchasing an additional 417,260 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 5,385.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 353,734 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,476,000 after purchasing an additional 347,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,636,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AKAM. Zacks Research upgraded Akamai Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.39.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $76.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $106.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 10.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.620-1.660 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $303,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,945.36. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 27,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,070. This represents a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,305,990 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

