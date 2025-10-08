HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Ladder Capital Corp $LADR

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LADR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,364.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 23,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 19,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ladder Capital

In other Ladder Capital news, Director Mark David Alexander sold 34,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $384,607.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 86,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,586.88. This trade represents a 28.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 91,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,501 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE LADR opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.09. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 31.28, a current ratio of 31.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.57 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 7.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.8%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on LADR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.