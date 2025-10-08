HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Organon & Co. $OGN

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1,012.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 640.7% during the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

OGN opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.63. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 163.88% and a net margin of 11.15%.The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Organon & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

