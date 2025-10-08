HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. $FMX

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in the first quarter worth $330,437,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 105.4% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,112,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,139,000 after buying an additional 570,640 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in the first quarter worth $28,718,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 325.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 383,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,421,000 after buying an additional 293,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 833,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,307,000 after purchasing an additional 178,460 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.97.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Stock Performance

NYSE FMX opened at $94.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.72. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $108.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.16 and a 200 day moving average of $97.98.

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.71 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 2.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.9982 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th. This is an increase from Fomento Economico Mexicano’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $7.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%. Fomento Economico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 74.83%.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

