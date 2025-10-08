HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,238 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 470.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gary Teo sold 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $697,378.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,660.45. The trade was a 34.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 888,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,833,901.32. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,240 shares of company stock worth $7,379,678 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.53.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

EWBC opened at $106.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.81 and a 200 day moving average of $96.76. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $113.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.05. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 26.06%.The company had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

