HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,285 Shares of Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 22,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SF shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup raised Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research cut Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.30.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $110.95 on Wednesday. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.27 and a 1 year high of $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.56 and its 200 day moving average is $102.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.66%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

