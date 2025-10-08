HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,425 Shares of Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,548 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth $30,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 5,754.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 644 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Rio Tinto PLC has a 52-week low of $51.67 and a 52-week high of $68.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.60.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 620.0%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is 45.74%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

