HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 244 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 512.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 380.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $110.24 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.10 and a 1 year high of $119.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.96 and a 200 day moving average of $100.49.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.