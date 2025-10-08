HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,770 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF $ARKF

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 99,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,013,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $59.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.50.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

