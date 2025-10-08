HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 311 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,604,000 after acquiring an additional 19,508 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VCTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Victory Capital Price Performance

Shares of VCTR opened at $66.46 on Wednesday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $73.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 27.18%.The business had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

About Victory Capital

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.