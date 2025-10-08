HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 320 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,850,223 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,179,171,000 after purchasing an additional 471,217 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 416.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,829,780 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $570,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 899,154 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $181,225,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 808,313 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $162,924,000 after acquiring an additional 214,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,899.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 630,566 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $127,097,000 after acquiring an additional 599,025 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $224.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.37 and a 12-month high of $254.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.24.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.08. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 8.52%.The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $4,432,117.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,204,793.10. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $3,000,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 74,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,749,900. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,432,412. Company insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.05.

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

