HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,371 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,185,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,185,000 after buying an additional 1,273,692 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,502,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,209,000 after purchasing an additional 484,053 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,683,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,421,000 after purchasing an additional 55,012 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,192,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,369,000 after purchasing an additional 742,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,990,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,465,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.1%

TTEK stock opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.48.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 3.94%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.490-1.540 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.430 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $47.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tetra Tech

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Birkenbeuel sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $86,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,100. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.