HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 431 Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aercap were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,215,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,219,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 129,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,250,000 after buying an additional 25,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AER opened at $123.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.23. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $126.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Aercap had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 36.93%.The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.600-11.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Aercap from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.57.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

