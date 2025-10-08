HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 490 Shares of Old National Bancorp $ONB

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,088 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 22.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 21.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ONB shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of ONB opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.85. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $633.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.83 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.14%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

