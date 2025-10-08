HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $285.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.39. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $194.36 and a fifty-two week high of $322.36.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.28%.The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $338.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

