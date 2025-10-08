HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 55 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 63.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 14.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 21.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA opened at $381.78 on Wednesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.23 and a 12 month high of $561.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 64.63%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $367.01 per share, with a total value of $1,835,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 389,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,830,015.72. The trade was a 1.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Malynda K. West sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.22, for a total transaction of $717,982.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 117,389 shares in the company, valued at $45,337,979.58. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MUSA. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Saturday, September 27th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $520.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.17.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

