HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 662 Shares of Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 17.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,883,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,801,000 after purchasing an additional 877,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,597,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Moderna by 5.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,119,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,441,000 after purchasing an additional 160,572 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 12.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,629,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,557,000 after purchasing an additional 285,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,382,000 after purchasing an additional 34,034 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Moderna from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 price target on Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Moderna from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.81.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $59.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.99) by $0.86. Moderna had a negative net margin of 94.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

