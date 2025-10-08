HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 735 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF $HMOP

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,659,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,456 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,237,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,570,000 after purchasing an additional 81,481 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,144,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 702,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,020,000 after purchasing an additional 155,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 537,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,661,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $39.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average is $38.29.

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

