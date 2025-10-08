HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of Woodward, Inc. $WWD

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Woodward by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $267.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $229.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.67.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $254.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.82 and a 1-year high of $267.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.98 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Woodward has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.500-6.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $427,560.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,121,680.16. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

