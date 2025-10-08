HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 891 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,998,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,462,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 59.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 40.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 56.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

ALLY opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.38. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

