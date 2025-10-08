HB Wealth Management LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF $FRDM

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRDM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $356,000.

Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FRDM opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.50. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

