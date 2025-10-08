HB Wealth Management LLC Takes $222,000 Position in GATX Corporation $GATX

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 117.0% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 101.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 12.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth $208,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GATX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GATX in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Susquehanna set a $190.00 price target on GATX and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on GATX in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.
Insider Transactions at GATX
In other news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 12,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.33, for a total value of $2,101,579.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,575 shares in the company, valued at $8,412,139.75. This trade represents a 19.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 979 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $161,877.65. Following the sale, the director owned 33,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,281.95. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,914 shares of company stock worth $2,953,509. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.
GATX Trading Down 1.4%
Shares of GATX stock opened at $173.87 on Wednesday. GATX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $130.95 and a fifty-two week high of $178.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.
GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.11. GATX had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 19.13%.The business had revenue of $430.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.52 million. GATX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GATX Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.92%.
GATX Company Profile
GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
