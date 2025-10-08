HB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Incyte Corporation $INCY

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $251,785.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 102,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,990,074.84. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $82,225.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,999.94. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,257 shares of company stock worth $2,487,927 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.64.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $87.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Corporation has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $88.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

