HB Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $388.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $285.13 and a 52-week high of $404.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $386.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.53.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.