HB Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Masimo Corporation $MASI

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MASI. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Jellison bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.98 per share, for a total transaction of $437,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,790 shares in the company, valued at $699,244.20. This represents a 167.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $150.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.14. Masimo Corporation has a one year low of $133.70 and a one year high of $194.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.65 million. Masimo had a positive return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 24.85%.Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MASI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.60.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

