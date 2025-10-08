Hologic, Inc. $HOLX Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,094 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,609,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,177 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hologic by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,655,000 after acquiring an additional 764,573 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hologic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,473,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,303,000 after acquiring an additional 69,878 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,512,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,973,000 after acquiring an additional 29,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,838,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,331,000 after buying an additional 213,366 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $67.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.63. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $84.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Mizuho set a $75.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on shares of Hologic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Hologic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.15.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $9,265,835.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,234,624 shares in the company, valued at $82,682,769.28. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

