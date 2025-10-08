Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 87.6% in the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 646.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HST. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

