HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,407 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 481.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2,038.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 19,973 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 1,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS stock opened at $450.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,959.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.34 and a 1 year high of $881.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.The firm had revenue of $760.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $238,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 62,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,145,500. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,281,500. This represents a 0.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,096 shares of company stock worth $24,062,137. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $685.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on HubSpot from $825.00 to $655.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.