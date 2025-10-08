Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Independent Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.

Independent Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $70.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.85. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $52.15 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day moving average of $64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 18.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 15,994.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 26,710 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth about $795,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 215.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

