Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF $OMFL Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMFL. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 505.4% during the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 430.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

OMFL opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.60. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

