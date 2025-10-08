Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF $GSY Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 126,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.16.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

