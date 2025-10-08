iShares MSCI Germany ETF $EWG Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.