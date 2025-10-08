iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK Stock Position Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8,228.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 46,982 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 50,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJK opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.69 and a one year high of $100.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

