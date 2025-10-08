iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 889,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,723,000 after purchasing an additional 46,427 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 801,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,794,000 after purchasing an additional 95,583 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 504,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,783,000 after buying an additional 15,629 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 361,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,057,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 296,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,898,000 after buying an additional 42,548 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of IJT opened at $140.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.56. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.314 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

