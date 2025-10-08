iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,013,000 after acquiring an additional 151,757 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 250,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,301,000 after acquiring an additional 22,941 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,784,000 after acquiring an additional 65,889 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,118,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 179,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,488,000 after acquiring an additional 31,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $213.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $129.14 and a 12 month high of $198.47.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

