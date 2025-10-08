Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 72.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 40.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 42.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

H&R Block Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.11. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.54). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 191.38% and a net margin of 16.11%.The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. Analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

