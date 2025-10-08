Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF $MISL

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MISL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,068,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 28,375 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of MISL stock opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.93. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $215.85 million, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.97.

About First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MISL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.