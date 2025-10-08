Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF $GGME

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:GGME – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF by 181.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF in the first quarter valued at about $355,000.

Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF stock opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $65.64. The stock has a market cap of $161.90 million, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.80.

Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF (GGME) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX World AC NexGen Media index. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive a majority of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:GGME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.