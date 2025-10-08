Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Holdings in Ford Motor Company $F

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 422,085 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 47,346 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Ford Motor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 19,178 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Ford Motor by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 30,659 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 15,822 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 103,876 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 67,875 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 33,764 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.