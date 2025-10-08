Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,824 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 78.7% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 76.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 244.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 35.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at $21,404,099.40. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $276.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $261.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.7%

HLT stock opened at $258.46 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.04 and a 52 week high of $279.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.