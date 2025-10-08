Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in Conagra Brands $CAG

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.03. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

