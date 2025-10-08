Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,991 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,524,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,866,000 after buying an additional 3,353,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 625.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,369,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $840,983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344,558 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,432,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,141,000 after purchasing an additional 55,232 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,155,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 819,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,379,000 after purchasing an additional 21,804 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $103.68 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $66.66 and a 12-month high of $105.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

