Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,679,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,190 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,512,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,505,000 after purchasing an additional 280,316 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,680,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,599,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,879,000 after purchasing an additional 32,061 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,369,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,552,000 after purchasing an additional 163,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

VOYA stock opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.98. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $84.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.01.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 6.73%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.00%.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

