Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in Halliburton Company $HAL

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,372 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 450.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,941,771 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $759,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,506,472 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,813,905 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $274,349,000 after purchasing an additional 731,105 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,113,044 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $155,088,000 after purchasing an additional 193,022 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,279,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $133,949,000 after purchasing an additional 282,492 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641,111 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $116,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE HAL opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. Halliburton Company has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $32.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halliburton

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.