Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.70 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,023 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PINS. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 16.5% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Riverpark Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 1.2% in the first quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 18.6% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 4.7% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Pinterest by 8.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $998.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.42 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 49.31%.Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $795,311.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 312,422 shares in the company, valued at $10,887,906.70. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 865,552 shares of company stock valued at $31,242,397. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

