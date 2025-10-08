Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.72 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF $ITB

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 94.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 101.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 1.5%

BATS:ITB opened at $103.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.38. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $82.71 and a 12 month high of $129.89.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.