Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 994.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 232.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Louisbourg Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 128.6% during the first quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 29.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:WCN opened at $173.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.36 and a twelve month high of $201.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.97%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WCN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Connections from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Waste Connections from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Waste Connections from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WCN

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.