Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.77 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,091 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get US Foods alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USFD. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in US Foods by 58.7% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 487.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in US Foods by 19.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USFD. Wall Street Zen raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.27.

US Foods Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $76.09 on Wednesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.36 and its 200-day moving average is $74.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In other news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,206,160. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.