Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. $TREX

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in Trex by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Trex by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Trex news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $98,708.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 22,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,123.54. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Trex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

NYSE TREX opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day moving average of $58.53. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $80.74.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.49 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Trex has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

